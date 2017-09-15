Surrey Cricket Club’s Mark Stoneman not focused on England call for Ashes

Surrey’s Mark Stoneman insists he is not setting his heart on a winter Ashes trip – despite seeing England to victory in the Lord’s Test last week with an unbeaten 40.

The 30-year-old left-hander quickly followed up with an impressive 131 against Yorkshire in the Specsavers County Championship at the Oval a few days ago.

Stoneman said: “I don’t want to say anything, in case I jinx myself.

“I haven’t really thought about the Ashes. I’ve just got to score as many runs as I can for Surrey and, hopefully, things go my way when the selection announcement comes around.

“I’m just taking one step at a time. The Surrey lads have been class. They’ve also made sure I keep my feet on the ground, but I love being back. Obviously, we want to be finishing as high as we can up the table. We’re definitely looking up, not down.

“But my England experience was absolutely amazing – something you always dream of and what you play the game for. Getting a taste of it was fantastic and leaves you wanting more.”

The opening day against Yorkshire witnessed 65 as Surrey amassed 398-3, thanks also to significant contributions from Rory Burns, Kumar Sangakkara and Ben Foakes.

“We knew with the earlier 10.30am start that there might have been something on offer there for the bowlers,” said Stoneman. “But that we could establish ourselves in the game if we got through it. My opening partnership with Rory really set us up nicely and we finished the first day with two lads set at the crease.

“We’ve been in that sort of position a couple of times this year – where we could have just batted the once – and made a bit of a pig’s ear of it. So the key was taking it slowly, building on day one and putting Yorkshire under pressure.

“It’s the kind of wicket, if you bowl stump to stump [run-making] it’s quite slow, but if there’s any width on offer, with the quality of the outfield the ball races off pretty quickly. So it was a case of holding patient and making sure you cashed in when a bad ball came along.”

The former Durham opener added: “I came back from the Tests feeling confident in my game. My preparation for this match couldn’t have gone any better really. I also had some decent practise leading up to the Lord’s Test as well. My general game feels in good order, so I would guess that’s where the confidence is coming from.”

Stoneman has also been impressed with the 19-year-olds that have filled his and Sangakkara’s stead. The highlight of Surrey’s drawn match with Hampshire was Ollie Pope’s maiden first-class century and Ryan Patel looks to the manor born at the top of the order.

“They’ve done really well,” said Stoneman. “In that fifty partnership I had with Ryan on Tuesday, he lined the ball up really nicely and it looks like his game is in good order, which is great to see. I’ve played a lot of white ball cricket with Popey. For sure, he’s an exceptional talent.

“It’s what the club want to be doing, bringing young cricketers through the system and it’s great they’re getting the chance to be involved in the first team.”