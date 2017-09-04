Ricky Holmes not worried about Charlton’s transfer dealings leaving them light in forward ranks

Charlton winger Ricky Holmes says that his side don’t need a 20-goal-a-season man, as he and his fellow midfielders will pick up the slack.
Some supporters were disappointed that Charlton were unable to add an extra forward to their ranks – with Joe Dodoo’s arrival on loan from Rangers cancelled out by Lee Novak’s departure to Scunthorpe on transfer deadline day.
But Holmes was keen to point out that the South Lodonders have goals throughout the team – the Addicks’ 16 goals in eight games in all competitions so far certainly backs up that theory.
Holmes felt his side’s display during the 4-3 win at Oldham Athletic – in which the three behind the striker of Tariqe Fosu, Billy Clarke and himself all scored – highlighted that fact.
“Everyone wants strikers,” explained Charlton’s Player of the Year for last season.
“Fans want strikers. But we all chip in. All three of us who play behind the striker scored today. We’ve got goals all over the team. Patrick (Bauer) chips in with goals, (Jake) Forster-Caskey as well. I don’t think we need that 20-goal striker and by the looks of it Josh (Magennis) is going to score 20 goals for us anyway. I’m not too fussed that we haven’t bought anyone in. I don’t think the fans should be, as we’re sitting nicely in the league and going well.”
Transfer deadline day saw two experienced men depart The Valley – with Andrew Crofts set to follow Novak to North Lincolnshire and the Iron.
Holmes admitted he was gutted to lose a couple of close mates from the squad, but says that as long as he and his team-mates stay fit, they’ll be challenging at the right end of the table come May.
“We lost a couple of experienced players,” he said.
“We are thin on the ground but if we stay fit, I’m sure we’ll challenge. It has to take us to January, we haven’t got a choice. It’s probably not my place to say but we’ve lost a couple of mates – a couple of experienced boys who I wouldn’t have let go but the lads who have come in today – Dodoo has gone and scored already. It looks like it’s good business.
“We’ll see how it pans out until January. I’m sure if we’re there or thereabouts there will be some fresh bodies. We’ve still got Mark Marshall and Ben Reeves to come back, we’ve got enough to be up there.”
Dodoo has a habit of scoring on his debut for clubs – having done so with Leicester City, Bury, Rangers and now Charlton. Holmes was impressed that he was able to hit the ground running despite only having been brought into the group hours earlier.
“He hasn’t even trained with the boys,” explained the 30-year-old.
“He turned up at the hotel last night, introduced himself. Did the worst song I’ve ever heard – I couldn’t even tell you what it was. I switched off and started eating my dinner again. But he’s come in and got his goal – I’m sure he’ll be a great addition to the side.”
