Charlton Athletic boss: If we’re challenging in January it will be time to sanction big striker signing

Charlton Athletic boss Karl Robinson is confident he will be able to spend big on a striker in the January transfer window – if the South London club are firmly in promotion contention.

The Addicks chief has not ruled out late activity before Thursday’s deadline but also told the South London Press last week that inflated prices for targets had made deals harder to strike.

Robinson refused to comment at the time on rumours that Wigan had knocked back an offer for Will Grigg. The Wigan striker will be in the final six months of his contract at the start of January.

Another on the wanted list is Bristol City’s Matty Taylor.

Josh Magennis and Lee Novak are the only senior frontmen in the Charlton squad – although Robinson’s preference to play 4-2-3-1 slightly lessens the urgency for reinforcements.

The Charlton boss said: “If we’re in the mix and we’re up there and competing, then it’s time to press the button and really drive it home. That’s got to be our objective, in some ways.

“If we get to January I can guarantee they’ll be knocking on the door and saying ‘listen – go and get the best striker you can buy’. Go and spend whatever you’ve got to spend.

“Reeco [Hackett-Fairchild] showed as third-choice striker he is very confident in what we’re trying to do. It’s internal growth and development in some ways of these young players.

“This team we’ve got now is more than capable of competing and keeping themselves in the top half – or the top six.

“Over a course of the season we’ve got a very strong squad to compete.”