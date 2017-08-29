Charlton Athletic boss Robinson: We’ve got no room for released Gillingham ace Wright

Karl Robinson has played down rumours he could move for Josh Wright after the former Charlton midfielder agreed a severance from Gillingham.

The Addicks manager, speaking after Tuesday’s 2-0 win over Crawley Town in the EFL Trophy, claimed that there was no room to make a signing in that area.

Wright had his Gills deals terminated by mutual consent. He scored 14 times in all competitions last season.

Robinson said: “We have to have room in our squad. That’s always been the message – from the top above me. We can’t make room. If the room was made, we’d have to do business somewhere. But if not, no room.

“Who would he replace in this team right now? He’s certainly a player everyone will know and I’ve had a keen eye on for a long period of time.

“I knew a compromise [with Gillingham] was happening.”

Robinson appeared to suggest that Charlton’s resolve to hang on to star talent could be tested before Thursday’s transfer deadline after an impressive start to the 2017-18 campaign.

He told the assembled media: “I’ve been stung with this a couple of times before – I never want to tell you no, because we know players may be moving on and I have to react on that very quickly.

“But as we stand here now, we’re all very happy with what we’ve got.

“I’ve said from the outset that I wanted a striker but we’re scoring goals from all over the pitch at the moment.

“It’s going to be busy over the next 48 hours – maybe keeping our players. Hopefully as the transfer window comes to a close we can be quite resolute about what we want to do moving forward.”