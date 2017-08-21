Courtois: We have the mental advantage over Spurs

Thibaut Courtois liked playing at Wembley against Spurs on Sunday but feels that the temporary home of the north Londoners may not work in their favour.

“Wembley is an amazing stadium but I don’t think it is to be impressed as a player. These stadiums make you want to play even better, it is like a Champions League game where you can rise above yourself.

“I think those stadiums make that and all the teams that come here, instead of being impressed they will give more, so for Spurs it won’t be easy but if they have their fans, with 80-90,000 people they can make it difficult for a lot of teams.”

But the goalkeeper fears that Spurs’ fans will have to up theirsgame if they are to help the team.

He said of the atmosphere at Wembley what 3,000 Chelsea fans felt and the vast majority of Spurs fans must have felt when they heard the ludicrous sound of drums spill out from the PA system on Sunday.

“Spurs have the capacity now to bring a lot of fans into the stadium,” said the 6ft 5 ins tall stopper.

“If they make more noise it would be better for them but in the first-half if you have to put some noise over the speakers to make some atmosphere, I don’t think it is working very well.

“In the second half they were pressing and the 70,000 people started to wake up there is obviously more than the 40,000 at White Hart Lane.”

He feels that playing at White Hart Lane is much better for Spurs.

“The only difference is that they are more separate from the pitch than at White Hart Lane when you feel more pressure when they are pressing and the pitch is smaller, that is probably better for them.”

Chelsea won 2-1 thanks to a brace from left wing back Marcos Alonso and Courtois reckons the Blues now have the evil eye over Spurs.

“I think we coped well with them and it is a little advantage we can have mentally over them because we won here in the FA Cup semi-final against them as well so that is good.”