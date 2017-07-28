Greenwich Theatre director says we must tackle the culture behind gender disparity

Weekly column by James Haddrell the artistic and executive director of Greenwich Theatre

Two of the biggest arts stories of the past week have both emerged from the BBC, and both have sparked fervent discussion about the issue of equality.

Under new government rules the BBC has been forced to reveal the salary details of all presenters and actors earning over £150,000. Among the top ten earners only one, Claudia Winkelman, is a woman, and there are several examples of co-presenters on television and radio being paid wildly different salaries with the male presenter taking home a much higher pay packet than his female colleague.

Meanwhile, the identity of the actor employed to play the 13th Doctor Who has been unveiled – and for the first time in the history of the programme, the role will be played by a woman. There has been widespread debate about the decision, and to my mind the producers could not have made a more exciting choice, but there seems a dramatic irony in the fact that such a public commitment to gender-blind casting can be made when, behind the scenes, there is still such a disparity in the way that BBC employees are apparently valued.

In theatre the debate about gender disparity is just as topical. With some theatres and theatre companies making a commitment to 50/50 gender casting regardless of the apparent gender of characters on the page, an open letter to Hampstead Theatre this week criticised the venue for not programming any plays in its autumn season written by women. While Tamsin Greig was forced to defend her position playing the traditionally male role of Malvolio in the National Theatre’s Twelfth Night (hailed by The Telegraph’s Dominic Cavendish as ‘the death of the great male actor’), Stockard Channing has drawn attention to the lack of roles written for older women as she prepares to take to the West End stage in Alexi Kaye Campbell’s Apologia.

It is important to note that, if anything, the arts are ahead of most other industries in this country in narrowing the pay gap and tackling gender imbalance, but as a collective industry we have to stop holding up high profile individual examples as evidence of change and tackle the culture that lies behind this disparity. There are still a far greater number of dramas commissioned, written and produced with male dramatic leads than there are for female performers, the traditional dual presenter model is still widely used for television shows with the male presenter somehow considered the lead and out-earning his colleague, and roles with no gender significance are still more commonly played by men than women. The driving force behind all this is far greater than simply artistic decision making – it is a culture wide status quo that is only very slowly changing. Make no mistake, a female actor taking on the role of an iconic Time Lord should lead to complaints, but not the complaints that she is somehow wrong for the role – complaints that not enough is being done.