Greenwich council boss on the importance of tackling domestic abuse

Column by Councillor Denise Hyland the leader of Greenwich council

Protecting families is paramount to what we do at the Royal Borough of Greenwich, especially those who are most in need. We work hard at this in a number of ways. Of course, we provide direct care to children and adults who need it most and we also have a number of initiatives that more widely support and protect families.

One really important piece of work to us is guarding against domestic abuse – and tackling it head on when unfortunately it does occur. I am really pleased that we recently successfully secured funding for a brilliant scheme that helps local families who have been suffering low-level domestic issues. We have been awarded nearly £2 million towards our ‘SafeCORE project, a scheme where we work with vulnerable families on an intensive basis over a number of months with the aim of stopping problems in the home before they escalate. We want families to be happy and secure and this scheme really helps them become self-sufficient once again without needing further intervention or a higher level of support from the Council. It’s a great initiative and I’m delighted we can take it further.

We’ve also just launched our ‘Is this Love’ campaign, again aimed at halting relationship problems before they get worse. The campaign encourages young people to examine how they are being treated by their partner. It encourages healthy relationships and tells young people how to spot the signs if things aren’t right. Tackling domestic abuse is a priority for us – abusive relationships are wrong and we work hard with the police to support victims and root out perpetrators. To find out more you can go to www.royalgreenwich.gov.uk/domesticviolence.

More widely, we work hard to protect our residents to help them feel safe in our community. We’ve recently issued some advice reminding people how to stay safe especially when alone – simple tips like being aware of your surroundings, not focusing on a mobile phone and keeping it out of sight when not using it. Simple actions like this can all help prevent us becoming a victim of crime.

We want the Royal Borough to be as fair a place as possible for all of our residents, regardless of background and circumstance. This is why we set up an independent ‘Fairness Commission’. Chaired by Lord Bob Kerslake, the Fairness Commission has been a ‘critical friend’ that has looked at ways we can tackle poverty and try to make sure all residents have an equal share in prosperity here. The Commission’s work resulted in 61 recommendations on how the Council, partners and government can explore changes to improve equality and I’m delighted that the Royal Borough’s Cabinet approved the findings and accepts all these recommendations, which cover issues like mental health, finances, education and employment. We are now setting up a working group to take the actions forward and I thank Lord Kerslake and all the Commissioners for their hard work on this.

And on a bright note, it’s wonderful that the summer holidays are here. We are blessed here in the Royal Borough of Greenwich with a host of world-famous attractions right on our doorstep as well as a wealth of beautiful parks and open spaces. Whether it’s a walk along the Thames, around the Green Chain, a picnic in the park or a cultural day out, we have something for everyone here in Greenwich. Make sure you check out the council’s website www.royalgreenwich.gov.uk/events and Visit Greenwich (www.visitgreenwich.org.uk) both packed with ideas of great days out this summer – and get out and enjoy our wonderful borough!