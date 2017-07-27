Five councillors shortlisted to be Labour candidate for Lewisham Mayor vote

The battle to be the next directly elected leader of Lewisham council is hotting up.

Five Lewisham councillors have made the Labour Party’s short list for the role of executive mayor at the authority. These include Bellingham councillor Alan Hall who has won backing from the Unite the Union and members of Jeremy Corbyn’s campaign team. New Cross councillors Brenda Dacres and Paul Maslin have also made the short list which also includes Telegraph Hill councillor Paul Bell and councillor Damien Egan who represents Lewisham Central.

Residents will be able to vote for a new executive mayor at the council elections next May as Sir Steve Bullock who has held the post for Labour since 2002 is to step down. It is likely that all the main parties will field candidates and there could also be people making independent bids. The London Labour Party has confirmed members across the borough will get to vote for the short listed candidates in September with the result expected by Friday September 22.

Lewisham is unusual among London councils to have adopted the system in which residents vote for the leader of the council as in most cases the post holder is chosen by councillors. The executive mayor has the power to make some decisions exclusively and in other cases makes them with the cabinet members chosen from councillors.

Speaking about her mayoral bid Cllr Brenda Dacres, said: “I’m putting myself forward to be the Labour candidate for because I know the issues facing our communities and local businesses. I have lived here since I was a teenager, and over the past 34 years I have seen Lewisham change and grow. I’m a single parent from an afro-Caribbean family, and have brought up my son in Lewisham, so I understand the difficulties families face in our borough.

“I became a councillor because I wanted to give back to my community, and I believe that I can continue to do that and more as mayor. Lewisham is a great place to live and has so much potential. I want to be the person who delivers a brighter future for all in Lewisham, and It would be a privilege to represent the people and the borough I love.”

Cllr Alan Hall said: “I want to lead a Labour council that works with residents, businesses, co-ops and trades unions to make far-reaching changes for a more co-operative, cohesive and ambitious community. A community where genuinely affordable housing and good education means that every single person has a better chance of building a good life for themselves and their family irrespective of background, irrespective of class or race.”

The chair of the council’s Chair of the Overview and Scrutiny Committee which scrutinises decisions is highlighting that he played a key role in campaigns to Save Lewisham Hospital, Keep Millwall Football Club in Lewisham and to expose the lack of affordable and social housing the borough’s developments.

As a board member of the Phoenix Community Housing Co-op he was also helped to secure £4m in lottery funds for the including the Fellowship Inn community project in Bellingham.

The Executive Chair of Lewisham Labour Group, has also promoted the London Living Wage He said: “As Steve Bullock himself said when announcing that he was standing down: “After 16 years leading an organisation, it becomes hard to be the agent of change. Lewisham needs someone with a fresh approach, fresh ideas.”