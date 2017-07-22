“It doesn’t look good” – Addicks boss left worried by summer signing leaving Lamex Stadium in a leg brace

Karl Robinson warned that a knee injury sustained by Charlton winger Mark Marshall during the 2-1 win at Stevenage didn’t look good.

The winger, signed from Bradford City this summer, was replaced after hurting his right knee in a challenge and was seen leaving the Lamex Stadium in a leg brace.

“I was disappointed with Marshy coming off, he had a bit of a knee problem,” Robinson explained.

“He went in and stunted his knee. Hopefully it won’t be too bad. It doesn’t look good but we’ll see.”

Robinson reiterated his desire to get some extra bodies in for the coming campaign but again called for fans to remain patient as he and his staff worked to try and get some deals over the line behind the scenes.

“I’d like to think we can do something, two or three,” added the Addicks boss.

“We’re working so hard behind the scenes but you don’t always get what you want in football. You have to be a little bit more patient sometimes.”