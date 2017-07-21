MP demands rail disruption solutions

An MP is calling for train companies and London transport bosses to do more to help commuters cope with potential chaos from a week of key works at London Bridge railway station.

Eltham MP Clive Efford is lobbying Southeastern and Network Rail to insist that longer 12-car trains are used when services are dramatically reduced over the Bank Holiday weekend and following week.

He is also calling for Transport for London (TfL) to accept rail tickets on all buses in South-east London for the four working days of disruption and for extra buses to be provided. Rail bosses have warned people to plan in advance if travelling during Saturday, August 26 to Friday, September 1.

Due to major works at London Bridge by Network Rail to complete engineering works for the Thameslink overhaul programme, no train services will be running to Charing Cross, Waterloo East or London Bridge.

The services will be diverted to alternative London stations including Victoria, Blackfriars, Cannon Street and Waterloo. However people have been warned that there will be a considerable impact on services and there is expected to be queuing systems at stations. In response to Mr Efford’s concerns a spokesman on behalf of both train companies said longer trains have been arranged for routes where this is feasible and “alternative transport” has been put in the places “where it is most needed”.

He said the situation will be monitored and will be adjusted “if the demand changes”. During the week, Network Rail is move the Charing Cross lines from Kent into their final position and connect them into the new signalling system.

It will mean that from January 2018, Southeastern and Southern services will be able to ‘dive under’ the new Thameslink lines, reducing train delays. Mr Efford said: “I have pointed out to Southeastern and Network Rail that if some trains are not running then there must be extra carriages to be added to the ones that do run.

“People will understand that disruption is going to happen due to the scale of the Thameslink Programme, but they still have to provide sufficient alternatives so that people can get to work or to important engagements such as hospital appointments.

“Southeastern has promised that all trains will be a minimum of eight carriages, this is no promise at all as they should this length already.”

Mr Efford also asked TfL to put on extra buses between New Eltham, Mottingham, Eltham and Kidbrooke to enable people to get to the underground and DLR at North Greenwich, Woolwich and Lewisham.

He said: “I have stressed to TfL that our bus services are already very crowded at peak hours and so extra buses are vital to accommodate the people who will be looking for alternative routes.

“People will work around these problems but they have every right to expect the organisations involved to do all they can to provide alternatives.

A spokesman from Network Rail on behalf of the Thameslink Programme said: “Southeastern have arranged for longer trains to run during the disruption and they are diverting trains into Victoria, Blackfriars, Cannon Street and even Waterloo – for the first time ever.

“Their plans and ours have been worked up using travel demand management data, to put alternative transport in the places where it is most needed.

“In terms of bus services, some stations, such as around Greenwich, our travel demand modelling did indicate a requirement for ticket acceptance on buses, which has been arranged between Southeastern and TfL.

“The detailed modelling data did not indicate that this was required at all stations, so there are some areas where no ticket acceptance on buses has been arranged (including Eltham).

“We will however be continuing to monitor data over the coming weeks and will adjust our approach if the underlying demand changes.

He said: “London Bridge will be largely complete in January 2018, and finished in summer of that year.”

For more information, go to www.southeasternrailway.co.uk travel-information/thameslink-programme

Timetable changes

Saturday, August 26: No Southeastern trains at Charing Cross, Waterloo East, London Bridge, Cannon Street, Deptford, Greenwich, Maze Hill and Westcombe Park. An amended timetable will be in place and trains will run to Victoria, New Cross and Blackfriars.

Sunday, August 27: No Southeastern trains at Charing Cross, Waterloo East, London Bridge, Cannon Street, Deptford, Greenwich, Maze Hill and Westcombe Park. An amended timetable will be in place and trains will run to Victoria, New Cross and Blackfriars.

Monday, August 28 (bank holiday): No Southeastern trains to or from Charing Cross, Waterloo East, London Bridge and Blackfriars. An amended timetable will be in place and trains will go into Victoria and Cannon Street. There is engineering work between Sevenoaks and Tonbridge. Hastings services are diverted to London Bridge Low Level via Redhill and East Croydon. Replacement bus services will operate between Sevenoaks and Tonbridge.

Tuesday, August 29 – Friday, September 1 (four working days): These days will be especially busy with the timetable amended for these days and trains diverted to Blackfriars, Cannon Street, Victoria or Waterloo.