UPDATED Volunteers needed on Sunday for vital emergency evacuation of building research

People have the chance to take part in research on the evacuation of buildings in emergencies such as fires and terrorist attacks.

Volunteers are being offered £30 for short sessions run by the Fire Safety Engineering Group (FSEG) of the University of Greenwich which are being held this weekend and on dates in August.

Professor Ed Galea PhD, the director of FSEG, said that questions over the evacuation in the Grenfell fire tragedy are as key to those over the complex cladding system used on the building.

He said: “Grenfell was a horrific calamity but there have been warning bells for some time. “There have been similar facade fires at high-rise blocks all around the world including Dubai and Melbourne, Australia 2014. These fires also spread rapidly so Grenfell was not a surprise in this respect but what was shocking was the massive loss of life – in the other fires there was little or no loss of lives.

“For me the key question for the public inquiry is why did so many people die? A whole number of issues need to be looked at including the single stairway, the use of the ‘stay put’ concept and the lack of a communal fire alarm. There was a number of contributing factors to the Grenfell fire including its construction and cladding but the evacuation of the people is also key.”

Prof Galea has spent 30 years working around the world with architects and engineers to ensure buildings and structures are safer for people. The Greenwich-based team also contributed to the design of the A380 super jet and has worked to enhance safety on large cruise ships.

Urging people to help out with his latest research he said: “The aim of the research is to make it easier for people to evacuate complex building structures such as shopping centres, hotels, airports and buildings such as residential high-rise blocks. It is extremely relevant research to people at the moment with the Grenfell fire and the terrorist attacks.

“We have several innovative ideas to test – but we vitally need members of the public to test these concepts as we want to understand how people react to the new concepts and if the new concepts are sufficiently intuitive so that people do not need to be instructed in their use.

“Evacuating places like shopping centres can be difficult because people often don’t know the emergency routes out so tend to intuitively go to the way they came in.

“Most centres and other buildings have emergency way out signs – but the problem is most people become blind to them because they don’t need them on a day-to-day basis.

“People teach their brains to ignore them because they are usually irrelevant and not needed 99.9 per cent of the time. And so we need other ways to direct people in times of emergency to direct them to the routes out. People have to be able to respond to these intuitively as if they need to be trained and instructed to respond to them they are not going to work in an emergency.”

He said: “The other problem with emergency exit signs is that they are dumb in that is they can’t adapt and to the location of the emergency – be it a fire or the terrorist with a bomb – the threat could be down that route that the emergency sign is pointing and so we are also looking at ways to over come this.”

Prof Galea and his team specialise in making mathematical models of both how fire spreads and on how people behave in emergency situations.

He said: “The stay put principal in a high-rise block works if the fire is contained in the compartment or flat where the fire starts. High-rise blocks of flats made of concrete with correctly maintained fire stopping and fire doors are designed to prevent it spreading. But Grenfell breached this principal via the design of its external facade allowing a fire which started inside the building to spread along the outside of the building breaching the fire barriers and as soon as that happens then the stay put principal is no longer valid and immediately when this happens the advice should be given for everyone to get out – with the proviso that the route out is safe.”

He said: “Usually fire travels upwards but in the case of Grenfell the Polyethylene insulation in the cladding melted and dripped droplets so it spread down as well But the key issue with the facade is not just the composition of the cladding, it is that it is an extremely complex system.

“The cladding was panels with Polyethylene in the centre of an aluminium sandwich and during the fire the aluminium came off and the exposed highly combustible Polyethylene inside which then caught fire.

“Under the panel there was also a thick PIR thermal insulation and between them is a small gap or cavity with fire barriers to prevent the spread of fire through the gap. The PIR is also flammable and when the PIR insulation burns it gives off highly toxic gasses. It is a very complex system that failed and it is unlikely to not simply be the failure of the aluminium panels that caused the rapid fire spread– the whole system failed. The enquiry will have to look at how all these components interacted with each other.”

Volunteers are needed to take part in weekend sessions lasting three-and-a-half hours which will take place at the university’s campus on the Old Royal Naval College site in Greenwich town centre. The researchers need people aged between 18 and 70 who can climb two short flights of stairs unaided. People are reassured they will not be exposed to any conditions they would not normally encounter in buildings. Opportunities are being offered this Saturday and Sunday and on the first two weekends in August.

To take part contact the FSEG by calling 020 8331 8706 or emailing exodus@gre.ac.uk Visit https://fseg.gre.ac.uk/experiments/.