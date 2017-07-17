Man left blinded in one eye after a night out – cops renew appeal

Detectives in Lambeth borough are renewing appeals for information and witnesses after a man lost the sight in one of his eyes.

The 37-year-old victim went to Fire Nightclub in Vauxhall, SW8 at about 11pm on Saturday, July 8.

His next memory is waking up in a central London hospital on the evening of Sunday, July 9, with a serious eye trauma that has resulted in a permanent loss of sight.

He also found that his phone and some of his personal property was missing.

Detectives have now established that the man was treated by medics inside the nightclub. It is still not known how he came by his injuries.

Detective Constable Julies Lyons, of Lambeth CID, said: “We are working closely with the management and staff at the nightclub to find out how this man received this terrible injury.

“As a result of a recent appeal, and ongoing enquiries, we have now confirmed that the man was found injured inside the nightclub, although where and how he was injured remains unanswered.

“The victim has suffered a terrible trauma to one of his eyes and I am continuing to appeal to anyone who might be able assist to call us.

“It is still not known how he got to hospital, and your call may be vital in helping us understand what happened.”

Officers would like to speak with anyone who saw the victim inside or outside the nightclub.

To assist, he is described as black with light skin, 5ft 8ins tall and of medium build. He was wearing black jeans, a black T-shirt with flowers on the sleeve and a black hat. He was carrying a navy blue bowling-style bag.

Any witnesses, or anyone with any information, is asked to call officers at Lambeth via 101 or contact via Twitter @MetCC.

To give information anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.