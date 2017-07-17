Tuesday, July 18, 2017
AFC Wimbledon boss happy to stay patient as he tracks transfer targets

AFC Wimbledon boss happy to stay patient as he tracks transfer targets

By Richard Cawley -
0
134
Photo: Paul Edwards

AFC Wimbledon boss Neal Ardley says there is no mad panic to bring in their final signings.

The Dons manager wants to add another centre-forward and a central midfielder to his squad.

The League One club signed Millwall’s Jimmy Abdou on a season-long loan at the weekend.

Ardley said: “We have made enquiries about a few players but you know how this window works, sometimes you don’t think something is close and it crops up.

“Other times you have to be a bit more patient. You find players are not wanted at a club as the season draws nearer or starts.

“We are not desperately short if the season started now.”

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Richard Cawley
Sports Editor | South London Press sports editor since 2007 who has covered huge sporting events for the paper – Crystal Palace’s Championship play-off final, two trips to Wembley in the FA Cup and David Haye’s world heavyweight unification fight with Wladimir Klitschko. Previously sub-edited on the Sunday Mirror, Daily Star and Sport First. Former ClubCall deputy editor.

LEAVE A REPLY

© Copyright 2017 - Capital Media Newspapers
AFC Wimbledon boss happy to stay patient as he tracks transfer targets