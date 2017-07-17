AFC Wimbledon boss happy to stay patient as he tracks transfer targets

AFC Wimbledon boss Neal Ardley says there is no mad panic to bring in their final signings.

The Dons manager wants to add another centre-forward and a central midfielder to his squad.

The League One club signed Millwall’s Jimmy Abdou on a season-long loan at the weekend.

Ardley said: “We have made enquiries about a few players but you know how this window works, sometimes you don’t think something is close and it crops up.

“Other times you have to be a bit more patient. You find players are not wanted at a club as the season draws nearer or starts.

“We are not desperately short if the season started now.”