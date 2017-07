Lincoln City are weighing up a loan move for Millwall defender Noah Chesmain.

The full-back has linked up with the Imps, who are also in Portugal at the same time as the South London club with a friendly played on Saturday.

Millwall have already loaned striker Harry Smith to Swindon Town for the season.

Lions boss Neil Harris has already stated that he wants youngsters who will struggle for game time this season to get experience with temporary exits.