Exclusive: Charlton interested in deal for Aston Villa stopper

Charlton are interested in a loan deal for Aston Villa goalkeeper Jed Steer.

The shotstopper saw last season wiped out by an Achilles injury.

But the 24-year-old is set to be allowed to make a temporary exit from Villa to gain more match action.

Steer started his career at Norwich but moved to the Midlands outfit on a free transfer in June 2013.

He featured 38 times for Huddersfield Town in the 2015-16 campaign.

Charlton are in the market for a goalkeeper with Dillon Phillips the only senior one on their books.