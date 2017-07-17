Exclusive: AFC Wimbledon make signing decision on trialist duo

AFC Wimbledon boss Neal Ardley has decided not to hand deals to Lewis Maloney and Raoul Esseboom.

The pair both played in Saturday’s 3-2 friendly win over Watford.

“We’ve had a look at them for two-and-a-half weeks and Saturday was really going to be a degree of decision time with the pair of them,” said Ardley.

“We need to look at what money we have got left to make our signings and whether those we add can start games or push good players we’ve already got onto the bench.

“We’ve had a chat with both lads. We’re going on tour for four days to Celtic Manor and have decided not to take them with us.

“Both equipped themselves well but they are just a little bit short of what we’re looking for at the moment. It means we’re back in the market for a central midfielder and centre-forward.”