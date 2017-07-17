Millwall target Leonard rejects contract offer from Southend United

Millwall target Ryan Leonard has turned down a new contract at Southend United.

The Shrimpers had offered the 25-year-old midfielder fresh terms that ran until 2021.

Southend chairman Ron Martin told the Southend Echo that Leonard had performed a U-turn on handing in a transfer request.

He said: “I had a meeting with Ryan on Saturday morning and, after our talk, he chose not to put in a transfer request.

“I’ve spoken to him and he knows this is an important year for us with promotion our main objective.

“With that in mind, we won’t be selling our best players because that would weaken our prospects.

“Ryan is a good character, player and person who I like a lot but he still has a year left and it’s his obligation to honour that.

“He isn’t for sale.”