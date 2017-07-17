Monday, July 17, 2017
Millwall target Leonard rejects contract offer from Southend United

Millwall target Leonard rejects contract offer from Southend United

By Richard Cawley -
0
2001
Coventry City's Daniel Agyei (left) and Southend United's Ryan Leonard battle for the ball

Millwall target Ryan Leonard has turned down a new contract at Southend United.

The Shrimpers had offered the 25-year-old midfielder fresh terms that ran until 2021.

Southend chairman Ron Martin told the Southend Echo that Leonard had performed a U-turn on handing in a transfer request.

He said: “I had a meeting with Ryan on Saturday morning and, after our talk, he chose not to put in a transfer request.

“I’ve spoken to him and he knows this is an important year for us with promotion our main objective.

“With that in mind, we won’t be selling our best players because that would weaken our prospects.

“Ryan is a good character, player and person who I like a lot but he still has a year left and it’s his obligation to honour that.

“He isn’t for sale.”

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Richard Cawley
Sports Editor | South London Press sports editor since 2007 who has covered huge sporting events for the paper – Crystal Palace’s Championship play-off final, two trips to Wembley in the FA Cup and David Haye’s world heavyweight unification fight with Wladimir Klitschko. Previously sub-edited on the Sunday Mirror, Daily Star and Sport First. Former ClubCall deputy editor.

LEAVE A REPLY

© Copyright 2017 - Capital Media Newspapers
Millwall target Leonard rejects contract offer from Southend United