Chris Kongo sealed a fifth straight victory as the Bermondsey boxer outpointed veteran William Warburton at Wembley Arena.

The South London welterweight was up against a hugely experienced opponent whose record now stands at 23-118-9.

Kongo was forced to go the four-round distance for only the second time in his career.

He was part of the undercard to Chris Eubank Junior’s successful world title defence against Arthur Abraham.