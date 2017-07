Tooting prospect Louis Adolphe is one of Conor McGregor’s sparring partners as the UFC legend prepares for his money-spinning boxing bout against Floyd Mayweather on August 26.

Adolphe (5-0) has been out in Dublin with McGregor, who holds world titles at two different weights in UFC but is stepping across from mixed martial arts for a Las Vegas showdown which is likely to break box-office records.

Adolphe is also set to head Stateside to spar McGregor.