Charlton boss torn on future of duo – with no answers on whether they will stay at The Valley

Karl Robinson has yet to decide whether Naby Sarr or Cristian Ceballos will remain Charlton players after this summer.

23-year-old defender Sarr and 24-year-old midfielder Ceballos were both signed by former Addicks boss Guy Luzon in the summer of 2015 but struggled to make their mark at The Valley – with both players loaned away from SE7 on season-long deals last term.

They have since returned to the club and were both involved on the Addicks’ pre-season tour of Ireland last week and also featured in Saturday’s 4-0 friendly win at Greenwich Borough, with the Spaniard Ceballos scoring at The DGS Stadium.

“Are they still going to be here, time will tell – we’re not too sure,” explained Robinson.

“Whilst they’ve been here I’ve asked them to conduct themselves to show they respect me and our team and they’ve done all of the above in a very professional manner. Would you have seen Naby and Cristian perform like they did today a few years ago? They’ve really bought in to what we’re trying to do at the football club.

“Whatever the decision will be in the future, here and now they’ve put a bit of a shift in for us,” he added.

“Is there better out there is the question. If we’re going to let this players go, we have to replace them with better otherwise we weaken ourselves.”