Charlton Athletic comfortable winners at Greenwich Borough

Charlton earned their second pre-season win of the day with a comfortable 4-0 victory over Ryman League Division One South side Greenwich Borough.

Just hours after half of the Addicks squad beat Welling United 3-0 at Park View Road, goals from Reeco Hackett-Fairchild, Cristian Ceballos, Mark Marshall and Billy Clarke sealed a 4-0 win at the DGS Stadium.

Karl Robinson’s men took the lead as early as the ninth minute, when summer signing Billy Clarke slipped a ball into the area to academy-striker Reeco Hackett-Fairchild, who slotted home through the legs of Borough keeper Ben Bridle-Card.

Ceballos, who spent last season on loan at Addicks owner Roland Duchatelet’s Belgian club Sint-Truiden, doubled the lead six minutes later as he fired into the right-hand corner from just over 20-yards out.

Jake Forster-Caskey and Marshall both saw efforts from distance fly over the crossbar before Travis Gergory had the Cannon’s first real chance of the game – forcing Addicks keeper Ashley Maynard-Brewer into a save from inside the area.

Robinson’s side, a mixture of youth and experience, added a third before half-time when Marshall bagged his first goal in club colours since signing from Bradford City. The winger finished off a flowing move, firing Ceballos’ tee-up across the goalkeeper and in at the far post.

Jordan Beeney was introduced at half-time in the Charlton goal and he had to react sharply to former Addicks’ man Charlie MacDonald’s overhead kick, but it would be the visitors who scored again early in the second-half.

Following a heavy touch from a back-pass, Bridle-Card was dispossessed by Clarke who in turned notched his maiden goal in club colours to complete the pre-season rout.

The Addicks ended the game with a side of under-18 players and trialists as Robinson saw his side complete a second comfortable win in an afternoon.