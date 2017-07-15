Charlton boss Karl Robinson breaks down reason why Jorge Teixeira has left the Addicks

Addicks boss Karl Robinson explained that Jorge Teixeiria’s departure from The Valley proves a shift of approach at the club.

The 30-year-old Portuguese defender, reported to be the highest-earning player at Charlton, has signed a three-year deal with St Truiden – the Belgian side in Roland Duchatelet’s football network.

Robinson, speaking after his squad earned 3-0 and 4-0 friendly wins over Welling United and Greenwich Borough respectively on Saturday, hoped that fans can see that he wants to achieved a more evenly balanced squad this season.

“Tex has moved away today, there’s a lot of change,” said the Addicks boss, overseeing his first pre-season at the club.

“People will look at what’s gone on this year in the summer and I think they’ll appreciate that a lot of hard work has gone in to balance everything and try and move us forward.

“I want to put on record a thank you to Tex. He’s been fantastic to me in the way he’s conducted himself. I’ll miss him around the training ground, he’s an infectious character. He’s got a decent contract, he’s going back home to where his missus is from and it frees up things for us.

“It’s not just about the football sometimes, it’s about economics around certain moves.” Robinson added.

“I wish him all the luck in the world. You’re starting to see there’s a shift off the pitch and there’s a bit of a shift of the style on it as well. But there’s a long way to go.

“At no stage do we ever talk about anyone’s wages individually – everyone is always documenting about this or about that and whether it is true or not true, I’m not going to elaborate or commit to anything. He’s away from the club now but he’s been great for me.”