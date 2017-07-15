Charlton boss: It was Nicky Ajose’s call to quit Addicks

Karl Robinson says it was Nicky Ajose’s decision to quit Charlton.

The forward joined hometown club Bury on a season-long loan yesterday.

Robinson said: “I spoke to Nicky and said it’s up to you – if you want to play for Charlton. And he had a door open. He wants to go and play at Bury. I want players who want to be here.

“He worked hard in pre-season but he felt his future lay elsewhere for the rest of the season. It’s Charlton at The Valley – I still don’t understand that. Maybe I’m a bit old-school.

“I said ‘you can stay’. He’s a goalscorer and we still need one to make sure Lee [Novak], Tony [Watt] and Josh [Magennis] are pushed. And he is a goalscorer, that’s what he is.”