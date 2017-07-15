Charlton boss: It was Nicky Ajose’s call to quit Addicks

Saturday, July 15, 2017
By Richard Cawley
Karl Robinson says it was Nicky Ajose’s decision to quit Charlton.

The forward joined hometown club Bury on a season-long loan yesterday.

Robinson said: “I spoke to Nicky and said it’s up to you – if you want to play for Charlton. And he had a door open. He wants to go and play at Bury. I want players who want to be here.

“He worked hard in pre-season but he felt his future lay elsewhere for the rest of the season. It’s Charlton at The Valley – I still don’t understand that. Maybe I’m a bit old-school.

“I said ‘you can stay’. He’s a goalscorer and we still need one to make sure Lee [Novak], Tony [Watt] and Josh [Magennis] are pushed. And he is a goalscorer, that’s what he is.”

