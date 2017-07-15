Charlton set to offload another big-name player this weekend

Charlton boss Karl Robinson revealed after Saturday’s 3-0 friendly win at Welling United that another member of his first-team squad is set to leave.

The Addicks allowed Nicky Ajose to join Bury on a season-long deal on Friday.

And Robinson said that there would be another exit over the weekend.

“There’s one more hopefully going out over the weekend. So we can start manoeuvring and do some other things. Hopefully we can do more business.

“It’s been a big change, as you well know. A lot of things have happened. It’s not so much what goes on on the pitch, a lot of work has to go on off it as well. We need to make room for other players.”

Charlton were 2-0 ahead at the break thanks to goals from centre-backs Jason Pearce and Patrick Bauer. Mikhail Kennedy scored a late third.

Robinson, whose press conference took place in front of a number of supporters behind the main stand at Park View Road, was also asked about his interest in Ben Reeves. The attacking midfielder is a free agent after not re-signing with Milton Keynes.

“I know Reevesy very well. I’ve had contact with Ben Reeves. I think I’ve said everything I need to say about Reevesy – he’s a top player. He’s a real top player.”

Winger Cameron Stewart supplied the first two assists with pinpoint crosses from the right.

He has been training with the Addicks as he is unattached but his stay is due to end on July 17.

Robinson said: “His deliveries have always been outstanding. His fitness levels are nowhere near he needs to be, being honest. He knows that. He hasn’t played competitive football since January. His deliveries are incredible. And the way we want to play this year, we need wingers.

“He’s got as good a right foot as you’re going to get.”

Tony Watt went off in the first half with a dead leg while Pearce was replaced at half-time.

“Jason jumped and landed – he could have carried on. We just decided to leave it. It would be stupid to make the injury worse for another 15 minutes in the second half. He wanted to carry on but our medical team said no.”