Jimmy Abdou has joined AFC Wimbledon on a season-long loan – just a day after penning a new contract at Millwall.

The experienced midfielder is due a testimonial at The Den as he heads into a 10th campaign on the Lions’ books.

But Abdou has followed in the footsteps of Paul Robinson, another Millwall fans’ favourite, in joining AFC Wimbledon.

Dons boss Neal Ardley confirmed his interest in Abdou in Tuesday’s South London Press.