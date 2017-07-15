Saturday, July 15, 2017
Crystal Palace boss adds Trustfull and Schoenmaker to backroom team

By Richard Cawley -
New Crystal Palace Manager Frank De Boer during the press conference at Beckenham Training Ground, Kent. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Monday June 26, 2017. See PA story SOCCER Palace. Photo credit should read: Steven Paston/PA Wire.

Crystal Palace boss Frank De Boer has brought in Orlando Trustfull as assistant manager – with Alessandro Schoenmaker appointed as performance coach.

Trustfull has been number two to the Dutchman at both Ajax and Inter Milan.

De Boer confirmed at his first press conference after landing the Eagles job that Trustfull would be coming into his backroom team.

Trustfull told the club’s official website: “I spoke to Frank last season and the season before that, so I knew where I was always going to end up before he started with Crystal Palace. We’ve known each other since we were boys aged 12 to 13, and we started working with each other when we were with Ajax’s youth team. We shared ideas over the years and then we knew we could work together really well.

“I think we have a good squad with quality players and we want to make an impression with them, and I think we have a good chance of doing so.”

Schoenmaker said: “At every club I’ve been at I’ve filled different positions including strength and conditioning, rehab and the fitness side on the pitch, as well as the sports science side of things. I’m an all-rounder so I’m trying to have my input in all areas.

“First of all I want to see what they’ve been doing last season and if there is a good solid base we will build from there. If I don’t think we need a change, we won’t change because regularity is the main thing.”

Kevin Keen has left his coaching role.

