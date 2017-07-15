Charlton Athletic striker will strike fear into League One defences

Bury manager Lee Clark reckons Nicky Ajose can strike fear into League One defences after the Charlton striker completed a loan move yesterday.

The 25-year-old has moved for the season to the Shakers.

Ajose spent the second half of the last campaign at Swindon Town.

Clark moved for Bury-born Ajose after selling James Vaughan to Sunderland.

Clark said: “Plan A kicked into place straight away once we knew what happened with James, we pushed the button on Nicky.

“I’m delighted to get him in so quickly. He’s well-known to Bury fans and has got a fantastic goalscoring record. I believe playing alongside Beckford we will still have a potent strikeforce and will still terrify many League One defences, that’s for sure.”