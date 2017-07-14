Students rewarded for their talents and achievements

An incredible 140 young people from schools across Southwark came together to receive Jack Petchey Foundation Achievement Awards presented at Lambeth College last month.

The event honoured Achievement Award winners aged 11 to 25 who received medallions to go with their framed certificate and a cheque for £250 each.

They were nominated by their peers and leaders, winning awards for a variety of achievements big and small but always for doing their best.

In addition, four adults were also celebrated with Leader Awards who have demonstrated, in an outstanding way, an ability to motivate young people.

They received a medallion and a framed certificate. Youth organisations and schools in Southwark have received funding of £1,200,622 from the Jack Petchey Foundation since funding started. Mayor of Southwark, Councillor Charlie Smith said “I knew Southwark had talent but I was blown away by the outstanding talent and achievements of so many young people. Well done to everyone involved in this great event and to Jack Petchey.”

Winners included Aneesha Hussain, 17, who attends the Ark Globe Academy in Harper Road, Walworth. Aneesha is a member of Globe Poets and has played a really important role in building the profile of poetry and encouraging new writers in the school. While she was selected for the team going to America, she was disappointed not to have made the final team who would be performing.

Yet she responded to this with warmth and resilience, instead deciding to play an integral role in coaching other team members. She works hard with the least confident members to encourage them to write and perform, often when others have not previously had success in doing so. Aneesha has chosen to find her niche in teaching the poetry that she loves to read, and often runs workshops and taster sessions on poetry that have been met with rave reviews.

She is an outstanding leader and inspiring figure to many in the collective, and within the school more widely.

Aneesha decided to spend her £250 on a trip for students to see poet, Kate Tempest perform at the O2. Lynk Frater, Codrin Craciun, and Edijs Zaikevics, all aged 13, go to University Academy of Engineering in Trafalger Street, Walworth.

One of three students from the school found a handbag, purse and driving licence in a neighbouring park and handed them in to a primary school.

All three boys demonstrated integrity by waiting for the police to arrive and providing them with statements.

A member of staff from the primary school wanted to acknowledge the boys and praise them for their act of kindness.

The trio spent their individual £250 on a number of trips for students including to the Crystal, a sustainable initiative by Siemens and to the Science Museum.

James Greehalgh, aged 17, attends Charter School in Red Post Hill, Dulwich. James is incredibly independent and has worked hard through the photography course to improve in all areas.

His amazing talent meant James was awarded the Amnesty Young Photojournalist Prize last year for his image capturing homelessness.

He is an outstanding photographer across all mediums and is an exceptional role model to Year 12 and Year 13 students. James has photographed a number of school events including the Year 13 prom and GCSE and A-level results days.

He is also keen to help set up an analogue photography club to support Year 12 students.

James used his £250 award on photography equipment for the school including flashes, a stand and an umbrella.