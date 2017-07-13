Marcus Hook column: Surrey Cricket Club’s academy success is a far cry from Hampshire’s Kolpak strategy

For Surrey to have won their opening two matches in the NatWest T20 Blast without Kumar Sangakkara and without Kevin Pietersen not only augurs well in terms of progression to the knockout phase, but also for the club in the long-term.

Seven of the 11 players used so far in the T20 have come through the Surrey academy. It’s a far cry from what is going on at Hampshire, whose own supporters have been vocal about the number of Kolpak signings the club has made in recent years.

This week, Hampshire’s chairman, Rod Bransgrove said he was committed to the policy of signing those South Africans and West Indians who have signalled their intention to duck out of international cricket.

Fast bowler Kyle Abbott – who has already taken 40 wickets at 18.70 in this year’s County Championship – and batsman Rilee Rossouw recently gave up their South Africa careers to play for the county. Barbadian, Fidel Edwards is another Kolpak, while 20-year-old seamer Brad Wheal is undergoing the England qualification process after moving to England from South Africa last year.

Brangrove says: “The primary consideration must be to have the right balance in the squad for developing young players and for winning things. You can either plunder other counties or you can take them from another country, through the Kolpak route.”

Notice that he does not consider identifying and developing local talent to be an option. Does the ECB really give each first-class county £1.4m a year from Test match and other big game ticket sales so they can spend it on South African imports?

Bransgrove, who is also an advocate of the proposed city-based T20 competition, added: “You have to have role models in the team for younger up and coming players, which is what helps them grow into the kind of players that Liam Dawson and James Vince have for us.

“I won’t have any hesitation about whether (the role model) was a Kolpak player or English, I think it’s totally irrelevant.”

Kent, who Surrey play on Friday, are a curious side when it comes to the T20. When I looked back, I was amazed to learn they haven’t been back to Finals Day since 2009. Only twice in the last seven years have the Spitfires managed to get out of their group.

This year they have snapped up the New Zealand duo of Adam Milne and James Neesham, who, between them, took five wickets in Kent’s curtain-raising T20 victory over Essex; a cake upon which Daniel Bell-Drummond applied the icing, with an unbeaten 90.

But, as any Surrey fan will know, when Darren Stevens is in the Kent line-up all bets are off. To still be doing what Stevens is doing at the age of 41… I just wish I knew what his secret is!