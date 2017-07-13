Jade Dernbach reveals the Surrey man helping make the stand-in captaincy easier

Jade Dernbach says he is loving every moment of being captain after leading Surrey to nerve-jangling victories in each of their first two NatWest T20 Blast fixtures.

Dernbach, who is skippering the Oval outfit in the absence of the injured Gareth Batty – who has a calf strain – also believes that having a ‘death’ bowler of Tom Curran’s prowess to call upon, makes the job of being captain a whole lot easier.

“That’s two out of two and two tough games to start with,” said Dernbach. “Essex and Somerset are quality sides with a lot of big hitters in their order, so it was good to get over the line.

“The captaincy? Well, it’s a new challenge in my career, but I am absolutely loving it. First and foremost it’s a great honour – to captain the club I have played for all my life.

“It’s always nice when you win, but the boys have made it very easy for me and it has been a great experience. But we’re all wishing Gareth a very speedy recovery, but I’m happy to carry on as captain for as long as he wants me to.”

Surrey’s two-run victory over Essex all came down to the final over, bowled by Tom Curran, who prized out Ravi Bopara (75) with a fast breath-taking yorker before bamboozling Ashar Zaidi with a slower ball.

“What a fantastic spell,” said Dernbach. “We saw a glimpse of what Tom could do, when he played in those T20s for England. But we’ve seen him do it for Surrey for a very long time.

“I’ve got so much confidence in him. Me being captain now, he gives you that confidence. I know I can trust him because I know what he is going to do and what he’s going to produce.”

The 31-year-old seamer added: “Because me and him bowl at the end of an innings in T20, we’re kind of used to those situations. So, in a way, we’re calming influences on each other.

“But as he’s the one who has got to bowl the delivery, I just leave it up to him. I trust him and he did a great job.

“I also thought Dom Sibley played outstandingly well to get us to a score, because, at one stage, we thought we would struggle to make 170. But he then pushed the button and managed to find a few boundaries.

“Essex played brilliantly. Ravi Bopara struck the ball nicely and, with the small boundary, I thought: ‘How are we going to defend 188-8’, and it took an over of brilliance to swing it our way.”

Two days later, the combination of 12 penalty runs for a slow over-rate and Somerset’s Corey Anderson, who hit 81 in just 45 deliveries, nearly stole the show at the Oval. The visitors needed 12 from the final over, but, once again, Tom Curran showed that his Chelmsford heroics were no one-off.

“It was crucial to get Corey Anderson out in that final over, because he had played unbelievably well,” said Dernbach. “But, again, Tom held his nerve at the death, as he did in the Essex match.

“He’s made of stern stuff. I’m so proud of him and happy to see him performing in big pressure situations and that everybody’s seeing it for themselves.”

Surrey’s stand-in captain also heaped the praise on another youngster, Ollie Pope, who hit an adventurous 25 not out after Australian international Aaron Finch had got the hosts off to a flying start with a 42-ball 61.

“I thought we were probably 20 or 30 runs shy,” said Dernbach. “But we managed to get a score. Aaron batted brilliantly up front and young Ollie Pope did well with his innovations at the end, taking us to a score we felt we could defend. We thought: ‘We’ve got a chance here, provided we bowl well’

“To get Somerset four or five wickets down early on was massive, but while they had a world-class player like Anderson at the crease they were always in with a chance. He’s such a wonderful striker of a cricket ball and he showed it on Sunday.”

Nevertheless, Somerset would not have within five runs of beating Surrey but for a 12-run penalty for a slow over-rate.

“To be honest I was pretty much in the dark,” said Dernbach. “When it came around that was the first I was aware our over-rate was that bad. I knew we were tight and, as captain, I was doing everything I could to.

“But compared with the game against Essex, which was on TV, there seemed to be a different kind of time-keeping taking place. All I want to see is consistency, just so we know where we’re at, but, at the end of the day, we still got over the line.”