Thursday, July 13, 2017
Palace youngsters part of De Boer’s 25-man squad for Premier League Asia Trophy

Crystal Palace have named a 25-man squad for next week’s Premier League Asia Trophy – with Ruben Loftus-Cheek the only new addition since Frank De Boer took charge.

A number of Eagles youngsters will head out to Hong Kong – including touted prospect Nya Kirby.

Palace face Liverpool on July 19 before facing either West Bromwich Albion or Leicester City  on July 22.

Goalkeepers
Wayne Hennessey, Julian Speroni, Matthew Funnell

Defenders
Scott Dann, Damien Delaney, James Tomkins, Martin Kelly, Joel Ward, Jeffrey Schlupp, Patrick van Aanholt, Aaron Wan-Bissaka

Midfielders
Yohan Cabaye, Jason Puncheon, Luka Milivojevic, James McArthur, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Wilfried Zaha, Andros Townsend, Bakary Sako, Chung-yong Lee, Jonathan Williams, Nya Kirby

Strikers
Christian Benteke, Keshi Anderson, Freddie Ladapo

