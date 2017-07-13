Thursday, July 13, 2017
Lions boss not planning to change successful formula in Portugal

By Richard Cawley -
Photo: Brian Tonks

Millwall’s pre-season warm weather training in Alcantarilha, Portugal is a repeat of 12 months ago – and boss Neil Harris is not planning to change anything.

The Lions used the same resort in 2016 as they geared up for the new League One campaign.

Millwall’s squad flew off this morning and do not return until Wednesday.

Harris said: “We’ve got two games while we are here behind closed doors, one English and one Portuguese.

“We’ve got nine sessions pencilled in for the six days with various other sessions as well in the pool and classroom. It is a hard-working week, a learning week.

“They will live together, eat three meals together and have down-time together. It is a chance for players and staff – old and new – to bond.

“It will be hot and humid, just like the weather usually at the start of the season. We’ve had two fantastic trips [in previous close seasons] and we don’t do anything different. It’s absolutely essential the team come away from home to refocus and enjoy each other’s company.

“When they come back to camp in eight days’ time it will be a case of ‘this is us for the season – now we’re here to work’.”

Richard Cawley
Sports Editor | South London Press sports editor since 2007 who has covered huge sporting events for the paper – Crystal Palace’s Championship play-off final, two trips to Wembley in the FA Cup and David Haye’s world heavyweight unification fight with Wladimir Klitschko. Previously sub-edited on the Sunday Mirror, Daily Star and Sport First. Former ClubCall deputy editor.

