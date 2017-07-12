Wednesday, July 12, 2017
Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek signs on loan for Crystal Palace

By Richard Cawley -
Chelsea’s Ruben Loftus-Cheek in action with Brentford’s Ryan Woods during the Emirates FA Cup, fourth round match at Stamford Bridge, London. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Saturday January 28, 2017. See PA story SOCCER Chelsea. Photo credit should read: Scott Heavey/PA Wire.

Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek has signed a season-long loan deal with Crystal Palace – and admits it is good to get back to his South London roots.

The Lewisham-born England under-21 international becomes the first signing made by new Eagles manager Frank De Boer.

“I had the option of coming to Palace and I thought that it would be great for me,” Loftus-Cheek told Crystal Palace’s official website. “I live not too far away, I was born in Lewisham and Palace is good club so I thought it’s a good chance to play here and be a part of the team. They have a very strong team and I’d like to be a part of that this season.”

Loftus-Cheek played six times for Chelsea as they won the Premier League title last season. In total he has featured 32 times.

Richard Cawley
Sports Editor | South London Press sports editor since 2007 who has covered huge sporting events for the paper – Crystal Palace’s Championship play-off final, two trips to Wembley in the FA Cup and David Haye’s world heavyweight unification fight with Wladimir Klitschko. Previously sub-edited on the Sunday Mirror, Daily Star and Sport First. Former ClubCall deputy editor.

