Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek signs on loan for Crystal Palace

Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek has signed a season-long loan deal with Crystal Palace – and admits it is good to get back to his South London roots.

The Lewisham-born England under-21 international becomes the first signing made by new Eagles manager Frank De Boer.

“I had the option of coming to Palace and I thought that it would be great for me,” Loftus-Cheek told Crystal Palace’s official website. “I live not too far away, I was born in Lewisham and Palace is good club so I thought it’s a good chance to play here and be a part of the team. They have a very strong team and I’d like to be a part of that this season.”

Loftus-Cheek played six times for Chelsea as they won the Premier League title last season. In total he has featured 32 times.