Fred Onyedinma ends uncertainty over future as long-term deal signed at Millwall

Fred Onyedinma has signed a new three-year contract at Millwall – just as our website exclusively revealed on Saturday.

We broke the news that the 20-year-old attacker was committing his future to the Championship club.

And Onyedinma has now penned terms until 2020.

He has played 106 times for the Lions and was out of contract this summer – but crucially the South London outfit would still have been due compensation if he had chosen to move on because he is under the age of 24.

Onyedinma told the Millwall website: ”I love playing for this club and am delighted to have signed a new deal here.

“The manager has always been great with me, right back to when he gave me my debut against Southend, and I’m looking forward to improving under him further in the coming years.

“Now my focus is on continuing to work hard during pre-season so I can play as big a role as possible in the Championship for Millwall.”