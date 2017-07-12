Wednesday, July 12, 2017
Bermondsey boxer David Haye signs up former Earlsfield ABC star Joyce to...

Bermondsey boxer David Haye signs up former Earlsfield ABC star Joyce to new promotional company

By Richard Cawley -
0
24
Photo: Natalie Mayhew/Butterfly Boxing

David Haye’s promotional boxing company have signed former Earlsfield ABC star Joe Joyce.

Hayemaker Ringstar is a joint-venture between Bermondsey’s former two-weight world champion and American promoter Richard Schaefer.

Joe Joyce
Photo: Natalie Mayhew/Butterfly Boxing

They have announced a TV rights deal with UKTV, with their shows set to be screened on entertainment channel Dave.

Joyce campaigned at super-heavyweight and is a former silver medallist at both the European and Commonwealth Games.

David Haye
Photo: Natalie Mayhew/Butterfly Boxing

The three-year deal with the broadcaster will see five fight nights broadcast free of charge per year.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Richard Cawley
Sports Editor | South London Press sports editor since 2007 who has covered huge sporting events for the paper – Crystal Palace’s Championship play-off final, two trips to Wembley in the FA Cup and David Haye’s world heavyweight unification fight with Wladimir Klitschko. Previously sub-edited on the Sunday Mirror, Daily Star and Sport First. Former ClubCall deputy editor.

LEAVE A REPLY

© Copyright 2017 - Capital Media Newspapers
Bermondsey boxer David Haye signs up former Earlsfield ABC star Joyce to...