Bermondsey boxer David Haye signs up former Earlsfield ABC star Joyce to new promotional company

David Haye’s promotional boxing company have signed former Earlsfield ABC star Joe Joyce.

Hayemaker Ringstar is a joint-venture between Bermondsey’s former two-weight world champion and American promoter Richard Schaefer.

They have announced a TV rights deal with UKTV, with their shows set to be screened on entertainment channel Dave.

Joyce campaigned at super-heavyweight and is a former silver medallist at both the European and Commonwealth Games.

The three-year deal with the broadcaster will see five fight nights broadcast free of charge per year.