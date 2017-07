Millwall striker Harry Smith has completed his season-long loan move to Swindon Town.

The Lions jet off to Portugal for a warm weather training camp on Thursday but the 22-year-old will instead link up with the League Two outfit.

Smith signed for Millwall from Folkestone Invicta in August and netted six times in 12 first-team outings for the South London outfit.

He scored a hat-trick against Braintree Town in the FA Cup.