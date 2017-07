Millwall striker Harry Smith is set to join Swindon Town on loan.

The former Folkestone Invicta targetman has had heavy interest from a number of clubs at League One and League Two level.

Smith has dropped down the pecking order at The Den following the summer signing of Tom Elliott, who himself is looking to crack the established frontline order of Steve Morison and Lee Gregory.

The youngster scored six goals in 12 matches for Millwall last season.