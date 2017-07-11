Wednesday, July 12, 2017
Crystal Palace flop Steve Mandanda rejoins Marseille

By Richard Cawley
0
144
Crystal Palace v Stoke City, Premier League, Selhurst Park, 18 September 2016. Image by Keith Gillard

Steve Mandanda has ended his unsuccessful 12-month stay at Crystal Palace – re-signing for Marseille.

The French international was a high-profile capture from the Ligue 1 outfit last summer but made just 10 appearances in all competitions.

Mandanda had been brought in to replace Wayne Hennessey between the posts but he did not feature after November 5.

He has signed a three-year deal with Marseille.

A Palace statement said: “Everyone at the club would like to thank Steve for his efforts and wish him the best in the future.”

Richard Cawley
Sports Editor | South London Press sports editor since 2007 who has covered huge sporting events for the paper – Crystal Palace’s Championship play-off final, two trips to Wembley in the FA Cup and David Haye’s world heavyweight unification fight with Wladimir Klitschko. Previously sub-edited on the Sunday Mirror, Daily Star and Sport First. Former ClubCall deputy editor.

