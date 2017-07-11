Crystal Palace flop Steve Mandanda rejoins Marseille

Steve Mandanda has ended his unsuccessful 12-month stay at Crystal Palace – re-signing for Marseille.

The French international was a high-profile capture from the Ligue 1 outfit last summer but made just 10 appearances in all competitions.

Mandanda had been brought in to replace Wayne Hennessey between the posts but he did not feature after November 5.

He has signed a three-year deal with Marseille.

A Palace statement said: “Everyone at the club would like to thank Steve for his efforts and wish him the best in the future.”