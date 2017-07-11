Charlton boss on former MK shotstopper David Martin

Charlton manager Karl Robinson has played down any impending deal for David Martin – even though the former MK stopper was part of their travelling party to Ireland last week.

The keeper is out of contract and able to sign on a free transfer elsewhere.

“I’ve known David for a long time and he came out and trained with us – he knew exactly what my position is,” Robinson told the South London Press.

“We’ve got one or two things we’re looking at at the moment. He trained for a week but didn’t want to come to the games this week.

“I know he’s a top League One goalkeeper and I know he can compete higher – he did that for me in the Championship. I know everything about David.

“On some days I feel very close [to resolving the goalkeeping situation] and others I feel a million miles away. I know exactly what I want to do.

“I’ve just got to make sure I get the right goalkeepers for this football club.”