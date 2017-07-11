Exclusive: Dons confirm interest in Millwall fans’ favourite

Jimmy Abdou could find himself staying in South London – with the out-of-contract Millwall midfielder interesting AFC Wimbledon.

The Comoros international, who turns 33 on Thursday, has rejected the deal offered by the Lions and is free to sign for another club. And Dons manager Neal Ardley has held talks with Abdou’s agent.

He told the South London Press: “We had a conversation. I just needed to be up to speed because I had heard he was being offered a deal by Millwall and then I got told he was available.

“I’ve always been a big fan of Jimmy’s – the energy and desire the boy shows week in and week out. He has done it at Championship and League One level.

“Jimmy looks as fit as a fiddle at the age of 33 – he reminds me of Dannie Bulman in that respect. He is someone on our list, I’m not denying it. But we have three proven centre-midfield types we are looking at.”

Abdou would have been in line for a testimonial if he had committed to a 10th season with the Lions.

He turned down a new contract at Plymouth Argyle to make the move to The Den in 2008 – going on to make 340 appearances.