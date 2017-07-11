Mahlon Romeo: I was lucky to get another crack at professional game with Millwall

Mahlon Romeo reckons he was fortunate to get a Football League lifeline from Millwall.

The 21-year-old right-back signed a contract extension last week until the summer of 2019.

Romeo was released by Arsenal in 2012 and then also got shown the door by Gillingham three years later.

Since joining Millwall that summer he has gone on to play 58 times. The club also hold an option to extend his deal by a further 12 months.

Romeo said: “I was lucky, to be honest. Being 19 and released from two clubs – the odds are stacked against you really. I was lucky enough to get a trial here and even more lucky to be signed for a year.

“I’m grateful for that. It’s been a long journey.

“It’s hard being on trial, because you want to try and prove your strengths. I didn’t have the longest time period, it was the last one or two weeks of the season when I came on trial. You’ve got to try and stand up, bring something different.

“My progress is probably down to the manager’s methods. They work for me. I’m able to learn in training and matches, afterwards we look back at video analysis.

“I feel there is a lot more to come, a lot more for me to improve.”

Romeo was suspended for the 2015-16 League One play-offs after a red card on the final day of the normal campaign.

This time around he started at Wembley as Steve Morison’s goal took the Lions into the Championship.

“You couldn’t write it,” said Romeo. “Not being able to play at Wembley last season, and we lost as well. Then being involved and winning. It will stay with me forever – I’ll be telling the grandkids about it.

“I remember very particular moments. The final whistle going and certain bits towards the end of the match. Lifting that trophy, nothing compares to it.

“It was a massive relief and a massive buzz as well.

“My mum bought a little case for my medal but the gaffer passed the number on of a good framer, so I’m going to get the medal put underneath it.”

“I’m looking forward to the big stadiums in the Championship – Sheffield Wednesday, Leeds and Villa. Those games will be good, especially with our travelling fans.

“We’re here for a reason, we can hold our own in the division.

“I’m really excited about it. It’s what we wanted for the last two years since I’ve been here. Every day we’re getting closer to the start of the Championship and the lads are getting sharper.”