International duty, getting hitched and signing for the Lions – it’s been whirlwind summer for Conor McLaughlin

International duty, getting married, a honeymoon and signing for a new football club – Conor McLaughlin has certainly had a busy summer.

But there is no chance that the 25-year-old from Belfast can take a breather now as he looks to establish himself as a first-choice pick at Millwall.

The Lions confirmed the capture of McLaughlin on Wednesday afternoon and the South London Press was the first paper to get an interview with the former Fleetwood Town right-back.

Leeds United and Bolton Wanderers had also been linked with McLaughlin, capped 22 times by Northern Ireland. He was free to negotiate as his contract with the Cod Army was up at the end of June.

McLaughlin made up his mind to sign for Millwall a couple of weeks ago but the finer details of the switch and the medical could not be completed until he had passed a medical.

“I met the manager last month and straight away he struck me as a brilliant man,” said McLaughlin. “He made me want to play my football here.

“I think it is the person who wants you the most. As soon as I met the manager he made me feel wanted. That’s what you want in football. He showed me where I would fit into the club and what way I would play.

“Football-wise there wasn’t really a decision to make. I’m recently married and I’ve got a two-year-old boy, so it was just a case of thinking about moving them down. I was happy to make that decision.

“I had a game against Azerbaijan on June 11, so I only really broke up after that. Then I got married and it was straight off on honeymoon. It’s been a bit of a whirlwind.

“I’ve not had a day to sit down and take it all in, even on honeymoon. I wanted to get things sorted quickly and get straight back into it.”

McLaughlin was playing for Lisburn Youth in his home country when he was spotted by a Preston North End scout while playing for Northern Ireland in the Milk Cup.

He made his debut in November 2010 and signed a new three-year contract at Deepdale a month later. By the end of the 2011-12 season he was one of seven players transfer-listed by Graham Westley, who also released 14.

“I’m looking forward to working with a group that thinks along the same lines as I do,” said Westley. “I want to work with players who want to put in the hours, effort and work to succeed.”

McLaughlin chooses his words carefully when talking about playing under a taskmaster boss.

“It was eventful…..to say the least. But it happens in football. Some managers will like you, some managers won’t. I moved on from there and it was probably the best thing, to go out and play some games which I did at Fleetwood.”

McLaughlin was a key fixture of the Cod Army’s success. Playing as either a full-back or wing-back on the right flank, he scored nine goals in 200 appearances.

“I had five brilliant years there,” he said. “I managed to play at Wembley, and win there [in the 2014 League Two play-off final]. We had a great season last year, only to lose in the play-offs. I loved my time there and played under some brilliant managers. It is a credit to the chairman, he’s brought the club up from non-league to where they are now. It’s a brilliant story.

“I moved there when they had just got into League Two and the difference between then and last season is massive in terms of the progression they have made. That’s only going to continue.”

Millwall will face some big clubs this season and some high-profile footballers – John Terry’s move to Aston Villa this week a case in point.

But McLaughlin has mixed it with some of the world’s best while away with his country.

His 2011 debut against Italy saw Andrea Pirlo in the Azzurri midfield. Alexis Sanchez featured for Chile while Poland and Bayern Munich sharpshooter Robert Lewandovski lined up against him at the 2016 Euros.

“You play against a lot of good players at international level,” said McLaughlin. “The Championship is getting stronger every year.

“Some of the players you’re used to be watching on TV. I’m sure the lads will be relishing that.

“It’s a huge honour. I’m sure Fergie [Shane Ferguson] will tell you as well. Every time you get selected you can’t wait to meet up with the lads. To play in front of your home fans in Belfast is amazing.

“Luckily for me, when I’ve come into the side and we’ve gone on a really good run.

“I’ve known Fergie a long, long time. I was talking to him before I came here. He only had good things to say.

“He was selling it to me. He’s been a massive help.”

McLaughlin’s short-term objective is to battle Mahlon Romeo for game time.

Millwall boss Neil Harris has suggested he could mix and match his full-backs to suit certain opposition.

“There’s always competition in football,” said McLaughlin. “Especially at this level now. I’m not thinking I’m going to walk into any team. You need to work hard and prove yourself. That’s what I’ll be trying to do.

“We’ve got a strong squad already. I’m sure the fans and players will be happy a lot of new players have come in early, so we can get settled in pre-season.

“It’s going to be a tough league but we’ve seen teams going on a roll before when they get promoted. We’ll be hoping to do that.”