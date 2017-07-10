The big interview: Lee Bowyer on coaching, his apprenticeship at Charlton and why youngsters of today are molly-coddled

It’s when Lee Bowyer reels off some of his former managers and team-mates that you realise just how much knowledge Charlton’s new assistant manager has to impart.

His football career ended five years ago at Ipswich Town. But that last campaign with the Tractor Boys was his first outside the Premier League in 15 years.

Now 40, Bowyer is moving into a new phase in football. Confirmation of his appointment as Karl Robinson’s number two, a poorly kept secret, was confirmed at the weekend.

He had been giving a helping hand to former Leeds team-mate Harry Kewell when the Australian was Watford under-23 boss, before he was asked by Robinson to pass on his midfield tips to youngsters at Charlton, a club he cut his teeth at before a £2.8million move to Elland Road, a record fee for a teenager at the time.

But part-time became full-time after Richie Barker decided to quit the Addicks and become Paul Warne’s number two at Rotherham.

“He had decided to leave a couple of weeks before the end of the season,” explained Bowyer. “Karl gave me the task of doing what Richie did in the last two games.

“It was analysing the team, pros and cons, and putting that across to our lads. He was happy with what I did. It helped we won the two matches.”

Bowyer has his UEFA B licence and will soon embark on the A version.

“When I finished playing I had absolutely no intention of being a coach,” he said. “Then I did my first badge and I enjoyed it.

“I was fortunate. I played under five or six international managers, God knows how many players from all over the world and good English ones as well. I picked up bits and bobs from all of them.

“All coaching is about is trying to improve the people you have got.

“When I helped Harry it became more competitive because there are games. I got that winning feeling back. You’re never going to experience it again as a player because you are retired. This was another way to get that and it grabbed me.

“I was with Karl and the rest of the guys towards the end of the season and we were losing a few. I was getting the hump, like I did when I was out on the pitch. Players don’t like losing, especially me.

“It’s a fairytale for me. I started here as a player and I’ve started here as a coach. If I go on to do half what I did as a player then I’ll be over the moon.

“It’s hard as a coach because you’re not really in control. As a player you know if you get on the pitch you will give it 100 per cent. As a coach you prepare a team and hope they go out and do what you’ve prepared them to do.

“In a short space of time I think I’ve improved some of the boys in little ways and when you do that it makes the team a little better. That’s what I’m there to do.”

When Bowyer discusses his influences there is no sense of name-dropping, but it reflects a career that took him to major English clubs like Leeds, West Ham United, Newcastle United and Birmingham City.

“George Graham showed me about discipline,” he said. “When I was at Charlton my game was to get forward and score goals, or at least try to. On the defensive side I didn’t need to do much because I had Jonesy [Keith Jones] sitting there.

“George Graham came into Leeds and within two months of me being there he told me ‘you have to learn the other side of the game – and until you do, you won’t play’. And he dropped me. He didn’t play me again until I did the dirty side of the game, getting back and helping out. It’s a team game. That’s something I’d pass on to players.

“Sir Bobby Robson’s motivation and will-to-win was unbelievable. He was so knowledgeable.

“Terry Venables was a talker – not a screamer. He’d have a meeting on a Monday morning and he’d talk when everybody would be calm. Normally people have arguments after a game when you lose. There was none of this ‘you were rubbish’. He did it in a clever way, not dealing with it when everyone’s adrenaline was pumping. He knew that didn’t achieve anything. On a Monday you can watch the videos and everyone talks instead of shouts.

“Sir Bobby and Terry walked through a lot of things, shadow play. Tactically they were very, very good. Whoever you were playing they would get it right.

“The way players approach games and the manner in which they prepare, all these small things make it into big things.

“When I went to Newcastle I had Gary Speed in my position. He was older than me and I was thinking ‘I’ll get in this team’. But he worked his socks off to stay in there, even though I was younger and fitter.

“His attitude was unbelievable. He had to win every day in training. That mentality was priceless. He was 34 or 35 but running around like he’s 24.

“Mark Viduka was different, the most laid-back player in the world but when it came to a match day he’d be unplayable. In training he was relaxed. We have got some now who just turn on when Saturday comes. You can’t really change them, that’s the way they are.

“David O’Leary’s man-management was exceptional. I don’t think Mark played well under any other manager.”

Bowyer was spotted playing for Senrab before he joined Charlton, signing professional forms in 1994. He played 58 times and scored 14 goals before Leeds came calling for his services.

“It was fun for me. All I wanted to do was play football. The game was completely different, you had a lot more British and older players when I was breaking through. I had Alan Pardew, Colin Walsh and Jonesy in front of me.

“It was difficult. Curbs [Alan Curbishley] didn’t really want to put me in because I was young, 17. But I believed I was better than them. He took a gamble and it paid off for everybody. I was always pushing, backing my own ability. But I had older players keeping me in line. I don’t think the game is like that anymore.

“I was playing – and still cleaning Colin’s boots. I also cleaned the boots of Shaun Newton and Bob Bolder, they were big old things!

“On the way home from a game on the coach I would feel privileged to be sat there watching the lads play cards. I was the youngest and had to fetch the teas and coffees. I wasn’t bothered. I felt lucky to be there.

“Carl Leaburn was excellent. I always tell him he helped me get my move. He was the targetman and I just made my runs off him. I had a good full year and that’s when I went.

“I think the young lads are more mollycoddled now. I know Steve Avory does a great job here but the money has changed. It was changing when I was moving but it has gone crazy now.

“When I got into the first-team I was probably driving a Fiesta, now they are driving Ranger Rovers. That’s your difference; the money is completely different and it’s whether you can keep your feet on the ground. That’s the hardest thing.”

“To be fair, all the young lads at Charlton are good ones. The future is definitely bright. Ezri [Konsa] is an exceptional player, there is a good chance he might go in the summer. Joe Aribo is exceptional. Karlan [Ahearne-Grant] is a good player as well, he broke back in at the end of the season.

“Initially I came in to help the young midfielders. Ezri and Joe were playing midfield at the time and I was trying to mentor them – the right times to make runs and the little triggers that should go off.”

Level of detail has gone to new level Charlton’s players get far greater information than when Lee Bowyer was in his playing pomp.

The new Addicks assistant-manager was involved part-time towards the end of last season before replacing Richie Barker.

“I was looking at it like an outsider then because I was only supposed to be in for a day or two,” said Bowyer. “They got so much information over. When I was playing we’d talk and there would be a flipchart. Now it’s all computer work, like Monday Night Football on Sky Sports.

“What the lads get nowadays, there are no excuses.

“Richie and Karl last season did really well with the way they put it across. I’ve got to step up and be that other person.

“Karl did a good job last season. At the time he came in he could not change the squad that much and he had injuries. I think it will be different this season.

“Karl is very passionate and knows the way he wants to play.”