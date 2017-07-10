Dulwich Hamlet set to bank £50,000 from defender’s switch to Barnsley

Dulwich Hamlet are set for a £50,000 transfer windfall from Ethan Pinnock’s transfer to Championship outfit Barnsley.

The centre-back penned a three-year contract with the Tykes after a fee was agreed with League Two new boys Forest Green Rovers.

But Pinnock’s formative years were spent with Hamlet, who inserted a sell-on clause when their star defender moved to The Lawn last summer.

“I can’t remember if it is 10 per cent but we’ve been told he has gone for £500,000,” said Dulwich manager Gavin Rose. “There have been other figures bandied around, I don’t know why Forest Green are making out they are getting more.

“We’re just waiting for a copy of the contract from the FA to make sure what the figure is.

“When boys have moved on like this a small percentage of that goes into our academy to show recognition for where the boys have come from. The rest goes into the football club.

“For myself and the owners it means they maybe don’t need to spend as much as they had planned at the start of the summer.”

The Aspire Academy – aligned to Dulwich Hamlet – has got footballers back on track time and time again.

“Ethan was released by Millwall and was playing locally,” recalled Rose. “He was a clever lad and went to college. He was always odds-on to do really well outside of football as well. There was a little bit of a decision whether to carry on his football.

“He came in with us. Our academy programme suited him. He was able to play and continue his football. He did really well and made an impression at the age of 17.

“He was very much a part of a lot of our success on the pitch. He kept listening and learning – Ethan had a really good attitude.

“We had interest from League Two clubs for Ethan before he left. But we felt that playing for a big club like Forest Green in the league below, and their style of play, would be a bigger shop window for him.

“We couldn’t tell him where to go, but we thought it was probably best for him.”

Next comes the challenge of breaking into a Championship side.

“I believe he can,” said Rose. “He will be playing against guys who are seasoned at that level but Ethan is a good athlete and very intelligent. That will make it easier for him stepping up than it might be for others.”