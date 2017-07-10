‘Senseless’ killing outside school

A teenager who lay in wait and brutally stabbed a schoolboy to death, moments after chasing through traffic from his school gates, has been found guilty of murder.

The 15-year-old boy from Norbury, was found guilty on Friday, June 30 at the Old Bailey of the murder of Quamari Serunkuma- Barnes, 15.

He will be sentenced at the same court on September 4. He has never given a reason for why he set upon Quamari.

The jury heard how on January 23, Quamari, who attended a school in Willesden, left at the end of the school day unaware that just a short distance further along Doyle Gardens, the 15-year-old boy was laying in wait.

The teenage boy – dressed in dark clothing and with his face covered – had been loitering and peering through the school gates nearby.

As Quamari made his way down the road it led him directly into the path of the teenage boy. Within seconds of the confrontation Quamari was heard to shout out that he was going to be stabbed.

He quickly turned on his heels and ran off heading in the direction of his school.

Weaving in and out of the traffic Quamari desperately tried to get away, he shouted for help but many of the students who were making their way home thought the boys were playing around.

The teenage boy outran Quamari and grabbed him. He stabbed him multiple times in his back, shoulder and upper leg.

Quamari fell to the ground and the teenage boy fled the scene. Some of the schoolchildren who had witnessed the attack came to Quamari’s aid and two drivers stopped at the scene. Police and the London Ambulance Service were called just before 3.30pm and Quamari was taken to a central London hospital.

While at hospital a nurse treating Quamari asked him what had happened. Apprehensive at first he initially refused to disclose any details but he later told the nurse the name of the teenage boy who had stabbed him. Doctors initially thought Quamari’s injuries were not life-threatening but during surgery Quamari’s health began to deteriorate.

He went into cardiac arrest and despite the best efforts of the medical team Quamari died. He was pronounced dead at 8.01pm.

A post-mortem on January 26 gave the cause of death as a haemorrhage and stab wound to the chest and left lung.

A murder investigation was immediately launched and through CCTV enquires the teenage boy was identified as a suspect. On January 24, a detective texted the teenage boy asking him to make contact with the investigation team.

The boy made contact and advised them he was at home. Detectives made their way to his home address in Norbury and arrested him. He was charged with Quamari’s murder on January 26. Detective Chief Inspector Jamie Stevenson from the Homicide and Major Crime Command said: “This was a deliberate and planned attack on a defenceless schoolboy as he made is way home laughing and joking with friends.

“Quamari didn’t stand a chance that day. He was outrun by his attacker. We believe that Quamari was desperately trying to make his way back to school to seek refuge but sadly he never made it.

“Many of the schoolchildren who witnessed the attack initially thought the two boys were messing around.

“Little did they know that within a matter of minutes Quamari would be lying helplessly on the ground fighting for his life.

“Those that witnessed the events have been left completely devastated by the loss of their friend.

“Quamari was well liked among his peers and six months on from his murder the loss is still felt.

“This was a senseless attack; Quamari had his whole life ahead of him. He was a Year 11 pupil and was in the latter stages of preparing for his GCSEs.

“His friends have gone on to recently sit their exams, something Quamari was never able to do and his family have been denied the opportunity to know what their son and brother would have gone on to become.

“I am pleased that the jury has reached the decision that they have. While the verdict will never bring Quamari back I hope that it provides his family and friends with a small measure of solace.” The accused had denied the murder charge.