South London has more unfaithful partners than other parts of capital

Inner city dwellers in South London are much less likely to stray than their suburban counterparts, a survey has shown.

A cheating chart published by a website for married couples looking to have affairs highlights where in the capital residents are most likely to be unfaithful.

The map points out London’s infidelity hot spots and shows that South London has more unfaithful partners than anywhere else – and its those further south that are worst behaved. Residents in Merton, Croydon and Bromley, should be weary of their partners – as these boroughs are among the top 10 least faithful in London.

Lewisham and Lambeth show average levels of infidelity, with one per cent of people having affairs in Lambeth in 2016 and 0.5 per cent in Lewisham, compared to the cheating hot spot Bromley, where 5.3 per cent of residents were unfaithful.

Greenwich is the most faithful spot in South London where only 0.03 per cent of residents had affairs. While Merton came in at number nine in the capital with 1.2 per cent, the website revealed 2,531 residents were unfaithful there in 2016, according to its figures.

Reverend Martin Gordon, vicar at St Thomas with St Stephen in Telford Avenue, Streatham said: “Strong marriages are key to stable communities, many still marry in church. We’re committed to doing everything we can to strengthen marriages.

“Our next marriage course starts in January and is open to all.”

Christian Grant from Illicit Encounters, the website that published the chart said: “When broken down, it’s clear to see that the nation’s capital is no stranger to infidelity.

“South Londoners can either recoil in horror or breathe a sigh of relief, depending on where in the region they reside.

“Citizens of Bromley, Croydon and Merton have much to fear – they all made the top 10 – while those in Greenwich can take solace from the fact that they’re less likely to be cheated on than anyone else in South London.”