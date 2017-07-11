Acid attacks on the rise: Perpetrators face seven years in jail, warns Deputy London Mayor

Police are clamping down on acid sales after a string of assaults using noxious substances with attackers facing up to seven years in prison.

There have been a total of seven incidents in Southwark, Lambeth and Wandsworth this year, according to the latest figures from the Met.

The number of acid attacks in South London has been part of a trend across the capital – there were 118 across the capital in the past 12 weeks.

The number of reported attacks in London, rose from 261 in 2015 to 454 in 2016, a rise of 74 per cent, the Met’s figures showed. Eight in 10 victims were male and were mostly likely to be in their 20s. Acid is believed to be a popular weapon for gangs as it is easy to obtain and it can be difficult to identify the attacker.

Lewisham did not have any attacks which fell into the noxious substances category. Detective Chief Inspector Mike West, the Met’s lead for corrosive-based crime, said: “The Met will not tolerate any attack using corrosive and noxious substances on anyone and will bring offenders to justice.

“We are working with the home office and other partners to create a strategy on how to deal with corrosive attacks, including looking into possible restrictions around the sale of corrosive substances in conjunction with retailers, as well as the manufacturing process. “We recognise the lasting impact on victims of corrosive attacks, and are improving our response through training, investment and joint working.

“We would appeal to all parents, teachers and other agencies who work with young people to challenge those they think may be carrying corrosive substances, and work to divert them from committing a serious offence being injured themselves.

“Finally, we would encourage anyone who has been a victim of a corrosive attack to report it to police, and we appeal to parents, relatives and professionals to assist us in identifying and challenging those who carry or seek to carry noxious substances in public without a lawful excuse.”

London Deputy Mayor for Policing Sophie Linden said: “The Mayor and I are very concerned by these attacks.

“I wanted to reassure you that the police are taking these matters very seriously.

“There is no place for this type of violence in our communities. The police will take a zero-tolerance approach to it wherever it occurs.

“These are serious criminal offences and those caught and prosecuted face going to prison. I understand the impact these attacks can have on communities and would encourage anyone affected to report them to police or through community reporting channels to help ensure that offenders can be brought to justice and the victims offered appropriate support. “I and the police are monitoring these incidents and I will be working with the Met’s senior officers to tackle this problem.

“None of these offences were hate crimes – the victims were not targeted on the basis of their race or religion, or any other characteristic that identifies a hate crime.

“If you are aware of people in your communities who are worried, I would urge you to reassure them that they should feel confident to report it to the police, who will take a zero-tolerance approach, and that work is underway in London and nationally to address this worrying trend.

“Work is underway with the Home Office and other forces to deal with this issue and also to reassure communities that the police will do everything possible to keep them safe.

“None of this takes away from the seriousness of the incidents or from the fact that people, and Muslim women in particular, are worried about what might happen to them when they leave their homes.

“Those arrested will; face the full force of the law and could receive a prison sentence of up to seven years.”