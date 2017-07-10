Ricky Holmes: I want to help fire Charlton into Championship after signing new contract

Ricky Holmes has signed a new contract keeping him at Charlton until 2020 – describing penning an extension as “a no-brainer”.

Sheffield United bid for the 30-year-old this summer but the Addicks rejected the interest.

Holmes did not push for an exit, instead being more keen to pen a deal which reflected his star man status in SE7. He netted 13 times for Charlton despite missing two months of the 2016-17 campaign with a broken foot.

Charlton have moved to sign Billy Clarke and Mark Marshall from Bradford City as well as

paying compensation for Reading wideman Tariqe Fosu.

Holmes said: “With the signings we’ve made this year, the enjoyment I had personally last season with the goals I scored and being in and around the club, it was a no-brainer for me to sign a new contract and get this club back up to where it belongs.

“I want to play for this football club and there seems to be a better vibe around the whole place. Hopefully, we can all get together and get promoted this season.”

Charlton manager Karl Robinson had spelt out repeatedly over the summer that retaining Holmes’ services were essential.

“The board were very clear, and I was clear to them, that Ricky Holmes was not for sale,” he said. “There were worries about the rumours, but it was clear to see that he was happy. It’s great news. I’m happy for him, for the club and for the fans, because they’ve got their man who they wanted to stay.”