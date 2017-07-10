Van and motorcycle collision at junction this morning

Police were called at 7am today to reports of a collision between a van and a motorcycle on Burntwood Lane by the junction with Tilehurst Road, SW17.

The motorcyclist, aged in his 30s, was taken to a south London hospital where he remains in a stable condition. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

The driver of the van stopped at the scene and was arrested in connection with the investigation.

Detectives from the Met’s Roads and Transport Policing Command are investigating.

Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to call the Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 020 8543 5157.

Enquiries continue.