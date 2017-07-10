Monday, July 10, 2017
Van and motorcycle collision at junction this morning

Van and motorcycle collision at junction this morning

By Shuz Azam -
0
25
Processed 07-10-15 - Week 41 - © PA /. A generic stock photo of police tape outside a murder scene in Wallasey, Merseyside. Police Line Do Not Cross

Police were called at 7am today to reports of a collision between a van and a motorcycle on Burntwood Lane by the junction with Tilehurst Road, SW17.

The motorcyclist, aged in his 30s, was taken to a south London hospital where he remains in a stable condition. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

The driver of the van stopped at the scene and was arrested in connection with the investigation.

Detectives from the Met’s Roads and Transport Policing Command are investigating.

Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to call the Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 020 8543 5157.

Enquiries continue.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Shuz Azam
Assistant Editor | Shuz Azam has been a journalist for more than 20 years and although he trained in Shropshire at the Shropshire Star where he later worked as a reporter his first job in London was working on the Mercury in Deptford. He later moved to the sister paper the South London Press working as reporter, sub editor, production editor and deputy editor. He has also worked in West London as editor of the Ealing Gazette and content manager of Uxbridge Gazette, Harrow Observer and Bucks Examiner and Advertiser. Today he is assistant editor of the South London Press and works for all our titles.

LEAVE A REPLY

© Copyright 2017 - Capital Media Newspapers
Van and motorcycle collision at junction this morning