Loan exit on the cards for Millwall striker

Jamie Philpot could be set for a loan move to Woking after the Millwall striker featured in their pre-season friendly at Watford.

The 20-year-old has 12 months left on his Den contract and had a runout for the Cards on Saturday.

“We know the guys at Woking and they asked for him to go and play some minutes with a view to a loan,” said Millwall manager Neil Harris. “I’m really relaxed about it.

“Jamie didn’t play a lot of football last year, he had a lot of niggling injuries. We’d like him to get out and play some football on loan.

“Jamie wouldn’t have played for us at Dartford. He would have been at the training ground. Getting 45 minutes against Watford was good. He might get another chance to play for them on Tuesday night.

“We’ve taken the stance this summer that it would be good to get some young players who had got real potential out on loan early.”